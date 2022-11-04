IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $102.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDA traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $102.77. 3,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,966. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

