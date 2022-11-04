Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

INVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.60. Identiv has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Identiv by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Identiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

