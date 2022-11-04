IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.04-$8.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.92-$1.97 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.58.
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.
Insider Activity at IDEX
In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.