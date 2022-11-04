IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.04-$8.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.92-$1.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.