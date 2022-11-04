IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.04-$8.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.58.

IDEX Trading Up 1.1 %

IDEX stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,491. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 684.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

