IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $370.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after buying an additional 191,704 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.