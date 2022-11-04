IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

IGM Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

