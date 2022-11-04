Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.76 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,008. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

