Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.76 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.
Shares of ITW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,008. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
