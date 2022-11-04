Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Imaging Dynamics Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

About Imaging Dynamics

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

