IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX Stock Down 3.3 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $12.19 on Friday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $682.27 million, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 179.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 30.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in IMAX by 338.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

