IMC Chicago LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,023 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 1.61% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SVXY traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

