IMC Chicago LLC Has $25.47 Million Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 591.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 4.58% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $239,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 4.2 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

