Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMVT. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Immunovant Stock Up 0.1 %

IMVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 32,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.21. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

