Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,094. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $209,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.