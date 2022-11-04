Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.13.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

IMO stock traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$78.62. The company had a trading volume of 286,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.25. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$41.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

About Imperial Oil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

