Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NARI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.30.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.10. 10,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -158.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,206,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,030,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,942 shares of company stock worth $12,377,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,927,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

