Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NARI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Inari Medical stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 9,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -158.12 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,942 shares of company stock worth $12,377,658 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

