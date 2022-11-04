Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 522,741 shares of company stock worth $1,779,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

