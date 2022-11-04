IndiGG Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $94,692.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.80 or 0.31993539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012496 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.