INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s current price.

INH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on INDUS in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($22.00) price objective on INDUS in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INDUS stock traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching €20.30 ($20.30). 23,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.02. INDUS has a twelve month low of €17.22 ($17.22) and a twelve month high of €36.00 ($36.00).

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.