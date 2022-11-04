Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 289.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,458,000 after buying an additional 3,894,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Infosys by 140.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,792,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after buying an additional 1,631,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

