Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.