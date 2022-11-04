Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,153. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

