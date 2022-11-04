Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 5.7%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 149,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,292,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

