Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £5,980 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($6,914.09).

Tim Scholefield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tim Scholefield bought 2,200 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,016 ($5,799.51).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £909.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.35. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 373.50 ($4.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.57.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

