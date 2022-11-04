Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Anne Frederick Crawford acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $20,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,810.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.