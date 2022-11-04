Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Buys A$130,650.00 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Cole acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.71 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,650.00 ($84,837.66).

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Iluka Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

