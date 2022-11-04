Insider Buying: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Director Acquires $47,427.98 in Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) Director Skender Fani acquired 57,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $47,427.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,427.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skender Fani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Skender Fani acquired 101 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $83.83.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

Shares of JUPW stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 152.31% and a negative net margin of 438.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.