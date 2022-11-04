Insider Buying: Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Director Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $41.41 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

