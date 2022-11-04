Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$299,350.20 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 42,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,241.90.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$886,048.35.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.96 million and a P/E ratio of 26.25. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$179.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.00 million. Analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

