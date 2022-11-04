Insider Buying: Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,605. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vontier by 331.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

