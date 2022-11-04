Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $320,350.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.19 and a beta of 1.02. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $65.31.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

