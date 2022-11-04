Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $98,700.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Daniel Mouadeb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Barclays dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

