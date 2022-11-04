Insider Selling: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Director Sells $11,508.48 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,508.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Comerica Stock Down 2.6 %
CMA opened at $66.03 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
About Comerica
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
