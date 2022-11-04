Insider Selling: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Director Sells $11,508.48 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,508.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CMA opened at $66.03 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Comerica by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 313.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

