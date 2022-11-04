Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $50,372.70 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $124.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

