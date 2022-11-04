Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $50,372.70 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Comfort Systems USA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $124.17.
Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.
Further Reading
