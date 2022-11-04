Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells $36,327.41 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $36,327.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dril-Quip Price Performance
Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $834.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.26.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
