Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells $36,327.41 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $36,327.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $834.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

