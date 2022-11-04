Insider Selling: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Major Shareholder Sells 205,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HLF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

