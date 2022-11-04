Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Ray Davies sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($10.87), for a total value of £108,100 ($124,985.55).

Lok’nStore Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lok’nStore Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 920 ($10.64). 128,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 870.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 947.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($12.60).

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.25 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

See Also

