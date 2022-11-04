Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $26,175.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,116 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

