Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells $166,120.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 62,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

