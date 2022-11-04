Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 436,013 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RPC Price Performance
RES traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.79. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.91.
RPC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
