Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $374,440.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50.

On Friday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 270.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

