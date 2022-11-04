Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of UTHR stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $264.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,503. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $270.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.