Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $264.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,503. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $270.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 78,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 57.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 146.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

