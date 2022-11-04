Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth $133,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.