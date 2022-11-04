Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $310.00. The stock had previously closed at $255.35, but opened at $299.88. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insulet shares last traded at $299.64, with a volume of 15,050 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Insulet Trading Up 17.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Insulet by 48.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 83,358 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 600.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.