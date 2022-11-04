Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $340.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $235.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $255.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 510.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.63. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 3,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

