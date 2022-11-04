Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $352.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.43.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

