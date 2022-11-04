Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $54,000. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 189,138 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $548,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,578,068 shares in the company, valued at $68,376,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,240,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,695. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

NYSE DNA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.