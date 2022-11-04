Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $221,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $171.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $201.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.25.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

