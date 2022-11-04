Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.