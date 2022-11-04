Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $484.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $491.15. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

